Several roads in Pahang closed due to landslides, floods

KUANTAN, Jan 3 — Continuous downpour since yesterday resulted in the closure of several roads in Pahang due to landslides and flooding.

Raub district police chief Supt Kama Azural Mohamed said Jalan Raub-Bukit Fraser was closed to all vehicles at noon today following landslides at Kilometre (KM) 4 and KM 6, with access blocked by soil and fallen trees.

“There are no casualties reported in the incidents and for now, the authorities are trying to clear the road and put up warning signs to stop road users from entering the area,” he said when contacted here today.

In Bentong, district police chief Supt Zaiham Mohd Kahar confirmed the old Bentong-Raub road was also closed to all road users following a landslide near Sang Lee around 11.50am today.

Meanwhile, the stretch of road at KM198 of the East Coast Highway Phase 1 (LPT1) between Gambang and Sri Jaya in Kuantan, which was flooded this morning, was reopened at 3.30pm to all vehicles.

LPT1 concession holder, ANIH Berhad announced in a statement that both eastbound lanes were reopened while only the fast lane headed to Kuala Lumpur is opened for vehicles at the moment.

“Road users are asked to obey duty officers at the location to ensure a smooth journey and are advised to follow current developments on our Twitter @LPTTrafik and Facebook page,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, Pahang Works, Transport and Health committee chairman Datuk Seri Norolazali Sulaiman said 15 roads in Maran district were closed to all vehicles after being flooded by waters exceeding 0.76 metres.

The roads include those around Maran town and Sri Jaya that were flooded this morning, besides roads around Felda Jengka including Jengka 3, Jengka 5, Jengka 8, Jengka 13, Jengka 15 and 16 as well as the road leading to Jengka Matriculation College.

“Road users are advised to remain updated with announcements and warnings from authorities regarding road closures as continuous rain may lead to more road closures.

Norolazali said in Jerantut, the four federal roads closed are Jalan Jerantut-Maran, Jalan Padang Piol-Sungai Rentang, Jalan Kota Gelanggi and Jalan Ulu Retang ke Merting.

Meanwhile, Jalan Ulu Gali and Jalan Ulu Jelu in Raub as well as Jalan Pintasan Kampung Aur, Jalan Simpang Sepayang and Jalan Paya Sepayang in Rompin are also closed due to flooding. — Bernama