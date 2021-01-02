High tide phenomenon: Cops warn public to stay away from beaches

Kuala Terengganu district police chief ACP Abdul Rahim Md Din said this was because big waves could occur unexpectedly and threaten public safety. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA NERUS, Jan 2 ― Members of the public are reminded to stay away from the beaches and not to turn the high tide phenomenon that hit most of the coastal areas in the state into a water carnival.

Kuala Terengganu district police chief ACP Abdul Rahim Md Din said this was because big waves could occur unexpectedly and threaten public safety.

He said during the monsoon season, the waters off Terengganu, Pahang and Kelantan would experience rough seas that could be dangerous to all beach activities.

“However, in the districts of Kuala Terengganu and Kuala Nerus, there are many beaches that are frequented by the people and visitors from outside Terenggganu as they may not know that being on the seaside areas at this time is very dangerous.

“The local authorities have put up warning signs reminding the public against bathing and swimming in the sea,” he told reporters when inspecting the areas affected by the high tide phenomenon that hit Pantai Seberang Takir, here today.

Abdul Rahim said the police would closely monitor the coastal areas in Kuala Terengganu and Kuala Nerus until the situation returns to normal.

The high tide phenomenon that hit most of the coastal areas in the state since late Thursday night has caused sea water to overflow to roads and residential areas in Kuala Besut.

State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat chief, Lt Col (PA) Che Adam A Rahman said that strong winds between 50 and 60 km/h, with waves over 4.5 metres, are expected to last until Wednesday (Jan 6), especially in Kuala Terengganu. — Bernama