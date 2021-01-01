High tide phenomenon affects several districts in Terengganu

KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 1 ― Several districts in Terengganu have been affected by the high tide phenomenon that hit most of the coastal areas in the state, late last night.

State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat chief, Lt Col (PA) Che Adam A Rahman said that the situation caused seawater to overflow to roads and residential areas in Besut, Kuala Nerus, Kuala Terengganu, Dungun and Kemaman districts.

“For example, on the Seberang Takir beach, known as Miami Beach, in Kuala Nerus, the overflow of seawater is causing erosion, and for the safety of the public we have asked the police to close the road around the beach area.

“Seawater overflow also occurred around other beaches in Kuala Nerus and Teluk Lipat beach in Dungun,” he told Bernama today.

Apart from that, he said that the phenomenon also caused 36 victims from nine families in Kuala Besut to be evacuated to the Kampung Pantai community hall relief centre as their homes were flooded.

“However, we understand that throughout Terengganu there was no heavy rain yesterday, it was just drizzle that happened occasionally. All this was due to the impact of the strong winds,” he said.

Strong winds between 50 and 60 km/h, with waves of up to 2.5 to 2.7 metres, are expected to last until Wednesday (Jan 6), especially in the Kuala Terengganu area, he said.

In this regard, he advised the public to avoid coastal area during this period, and also during the northeast monsoon season, to prevent any untoward incidents.

“As for this evening, we will also ask the police to close the road around Seberang Takir beach because we expect the same phenomenon to occur,” he said. ― Bernama