Report: Pelita restaurant in Shah Alam closes for cleaning after staff tests positive for Covid-19

According to a report, an employee with Pelita Samudra Pertama restaurant chain tested positive for Covid-19. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — An employee with the popular Pelita Samudra Pertama restaurant chain tested positive for Covid-19, forcing the temporary closure of the restaurant’s Plaza Masalam branch in Shah Alam, to facilitate screening and cleaning work.

The New Straits Times (NST) reported that the staff tested positive yesterday, after experiencing a mild fever.

Citing a statement from Pelita Samudra (M) Sdn Bhd, the report said that the temporary closure of the restaurant only affects the Plaza Masalam branch.

“We have done our best in being mindful of the standard operating procedures (SOP) by following all of the guidelines issued by the Health Ministry.

“The safety of our customers and workers are our priority. This is a first for us, we will continue to cooperate with the Health Ministry to curb the pandemic,” the company reportedly said.

Yesterday, Malaysia recorded 1,870 new Covid-19 infections. While Johor topped the list with 607 cases, Selangor was the second-highest with 472 cases, followed by Sabah with 280 cases.