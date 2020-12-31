12MP to focus on new economic drivers, says PM Muhyiddin

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the 12th Malaysia Plan will focus on new economic drivers for the country. — Bernama file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — The 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) will focus on new economic drivers for the country such as the digital economy and green economy, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said a comprehensive strategy would be announced in early 2021 to revive and rejuvenate the national economy.

“Physical and digital infrastructure will be built in urban and rural areas to ensure Malaysia continues to be competitive and able to grab new economic opportunities at the global level,” he said when delivering his New Year message for 2021, which was broadcast live tonight.

In line with this, the government would launch the National Digital Policy in the first quarter of 2021 focusing particularly on the 5G network system development.

“God willing, when it is announced later, I am confident the 12MP will show a clear Malaysian economic vision for the new decade to ensure Malaysia’s economic growth will continue to be inclusive and benefit the people,” he added. — Bernama