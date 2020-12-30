Air Selangor: Landslide at Damansara Utama causes water disruption in Petaling region

the latest unscheduled water disruption is caused by a broken distribution pipe due to a landslide in Damansara Utama. — Picture by Mukriz Hazim

PETALING JAYA, Dec 30 ― Right after Air Selangor completed repairs for a burst pipe in Shah Alam, the water works company has announced another disruption which affects users in 43 areas in the Petaling region. This includes TTDI, PJ Section 11, 12, 13, 14, 16, 17, 19, 20, 21, 22, Phileo Damansara, Paradigm Mall, KLGCC, Icon City, Mutiara Damansara and more.

According to its announcement, the latest unscheduled water disruption is caused by a broken distribution pipe due to a landslide in Damansara Utama. Repair works has started but they have yet to provide an expected completion time. Below is the list of affected areas:

Air Selangor will provide more updates on its website and social channels including Facebook and Twitter. ― SoyaCincau