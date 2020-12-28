Jakim to issue list of licensed meat importers in Malaysia, says minister

A worker arranging imported frozen meat at a meat shop in Ipoh December 28, 2020. News of imported meat that was improperly sourced and passed off as halal recently made headlines. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) will issue a list of licensed meat importers in the country to reduce public concern over their halal status, says Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al Bakri.

He said further discussions were also being held with Jakim’s Halal Management Division to resolve the matter.

“I also understand that the licence to sell the meat also involves other ministries, therefore we will work more closely with the ministries involved.

“I will look into this issue and review any form of problems related to Jakim’s halal (certification), if there are any weaknesses, we will improve them,” he told reporters at the Dewan Negara today.

Earlier, the media reported that a local meat cartel had been smuggling frozen meat from abroad before repackaging it using the halal logo and selling it throughout Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Zulkifli said his department would continue to collaborate with all relevant parties to ensure the community gets imported meat products that are 100 per cent halal.

Meanwhile, he also praised processed food producer Ramly Food Prosessing Sdn Bhd’s swift action of assuring the community that they did not engage any middlemen in the import of meat and raw materials.

“Kudos to Ramly Burger, because such a statement will remove the doubts and worries of the people who buy the company’s products.

“Any butcher is also encouraged to publish similar statements to ensure that every citizen, especially Muslims, get halal and clean food supplies,” he said. — Bernama