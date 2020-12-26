Report: Penang family-of-five living in car for eight months get PPR unit, financial aid

S. Ganesh, his wife Parameswari, and three young children have had to live out of his car after their house on Carnarvon Street caught fire in April. — Pictures by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — A family of five who have been living in their car in Penang have been given a housing unit at a People’s Housing Project (PPR).

They will also receive monthly financial assistance.

Security guard S. Ganesh, his wife, Parameswari, and their three young children were left without a roof over their heads after a fire razed their home eight months ago.

Penang State Environment and Welfare exco Phee Boon Poh said the state government contacted the family to offer them temporary housing after the incident, but communication had petered out.

“A temporary shelter at the Caring Community Complex was offered by the Penang Welfare Department and Penang Land and District Office.

“It was however understood that the move was unsuccessful as the family had intended to stay with relatives at Air Itam on the same night,” Phee was quoted as saying by Malaysiakini.

“Their family did not engage with the state government from then until the news about them went viral.”

Yesterday, the family was visited by Islamic preacher Ebit Lew who put them in a three-bedroom apartment for the night.

He posted on his Facebook page that he would continue to pay the family’s rent if they wanted to stay there, until they could find proper housing.

The 34-year-old Ganesh told Malay Mail on Thursday that their previous house, on Carnarvon Street, burned down on April 6.

After the fire, the family was given shelter at a school hall but it was only a temporary solution.

Ganesh said he had submitted an application to the state Housing Department for a Program Perumahan Rakyat (PPR) unit in April.

However, he did not hear anything from them after that so he and his family had to live in their car and use public toilets to bathe and wash their laundry.