Covid-19 vaccine free for Sarawakians, says CM as Malaysia signs deals with suppliers

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg is pictured at Hilton Kuala Lumpur for a meeting with Perikatan Nasional leaders November 1, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUCHING, Dec 23 — Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Abang Johari Openg today said the state government will provide the Covid-19 vaccine to locals free of charge once it becomes available.

He said excluding the delivery costs, the vaccine alone is estimated to cost RM70 for two doses, but said his government is prepared to foot the bill because it cares for the people’s welfare.

“This does not include the cost of delivery because this vaccine needs a special kind of refrigerated containers,” he said at the symbolic handing over of Bantuan Sarawakku Sayang (BKSS) for the B40 group here.

He also said the state government has spent about RM100 million to isolate returning residents in designated centres for 14 days to curb the spread of Covid-19.

He said the cost covered food and accommodation throughout the two-week mandatory quarantine period for Sarawakians returning from abroad as well as from Sabah and the peninsula.

“Until today, we have paid about RM100 million because we want Covid-19 pandemic to be under control.

“This virus is unseen but spreads very fast,” he said.

On the B40 group, he said about 120,000 have been listed out from the earlier payment of BKSS because their names are not on the list of the Inland Revenue Board.

He added the state government has allocated RM92 million for the 120,000 who were left out previously.