Guan Eng goes on trial in June 2021, accused of corruption in Penang undersea tunnel project

Lim Guan Eng (centre) is seen leaving the Kuala Lumpur High Court December 21, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — Lim Guan Eng’s corruption trial involving the Penang undersea tunnel project will begin in June next year, the Sessions Court here decided today.

Judge Azura Alwi, following a short deliberation with both Deputy Public Prosecutor Wan Shaharuddin and lead defence counsel Gobind Singh Deo, who is also Puchong MP, then set June 8 to June 11 as the first week of Lim’s trial.

Trial dates were also set for July through December 2021, with a total of 31 days scheduled.

Lim, who arrived in a court at 9am, was accompanied in court by his wife Betty Chew and several party members including his father Lim Kit Siang and Ipoh Timur MP Wong Kah Wah.

Outside the court, DAP lawmakers Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng, Cheras MP Tan Kok Wai and Kota Melaka MP Khoo Poay Tiong were also on hand in a show of support for their party secretary-general.

MORE TO COME