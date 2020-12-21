Cheras LHDN branch to resume operations tomorrow

LHDN in a statement today said, services and operating hours at the branch during the conditional movement control order (CMCO) would be from 8am to 1pm (Monday-Friday) for local service and stamp duty counters. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — The Cheras Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) branch which was temporarily closed to facilitate sanitisation work will resume operations tomorrow.

However, LHDN in a statement today said, services and operating hours at the branch during the conditional movement control order (CMCO) would be from 8am to 1pm (Monday-Friday) for local service and stamp duty counters.

Enquiries and feedback can be forwarded to LHDN via its Hasil Care Line at 03-8911 1000 or 603-8911 1100 (if calling from overseas), HASiL Live Chat or through the feedback form at LHDN’s official portal at fast link https://maklumbalaspelanggan.hasil.gov.my/MaklumBalas/ms-my/. — Bernama