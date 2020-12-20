Ten thousand guests attend ‘drive-through’ wedding reception of Ku Nan’s son in Putrajaya

Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Mansor (5th right), his wife Datin Seri Anggraini Sentiyaki (2nd right), the groom Tengku Muhammad Hafiz (centre) and bride Oceane Cyril Alogia (3rd right) wave to guests at Dataran Putrajaya December 20, 2020. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 20 — About 10,000 people attended the “drive-through” wedding reception of Putrajaya MP Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor’s son held at Dataran Putrajaya here, today.

A special stage was set up in front of the Palace of Justice where the newly-weds, Tengku Muhammed Hafiz Adnan and Oceane Cyril Alagia were seated and waved to the guests, who passed-by in their vehicles before taking their food pack at a special tent as they left the place.

The Javanese theme ceremony started at 11am and ended about 2pm.

Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Mansor (5th right), his wife Datin Seri Anggraini Sentiyaki (4th right), his son Tengku Muhammad Hafiz (centre) and daughter-in-law Oceane Cyril Alogia (2nd right) wave to guest at Dataran Putrajaya December 20, 2020. — Bernama p

Tengku Muhammed Hafiz said he and his family thanked all the guests who came to the wedding reception, despite it being carried out under the new normal.

“The drive-through concept is my father’s idea. He wants my wedding to to be celebrated by all the people in Putrajaya as they are also my family as I grow up here,” he said.

Tengku Muhammed Hafiz, who is pursuing medical studies in Indonesia, said the ceremony was held in compliance with prescribed standard operating procedure (SOP) to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The event was enlivened with Javanese cultural performances, as well as by local artists, which could be watched on a huge screen next to the stage. — Bernama