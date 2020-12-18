Report: Another hospital hit with Covid-19 infections

The anonymous sources asserted that nurses and specialist doctors in several departments have been infected since earlier this month. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — At least a dozen health workers and patients have contracted Covid-19 at Hospital Serdang, after a similar wave was reported at the Klang general hospital yesterday.

News portal Malaysiakini reported multiple sources from the hospital as confirming the matter today.

The anonymous sources asserted that nurses and specialist doctors in several departments have been infected since earlier this month.

“It is learnt that the infections are part of the Lestari cluster announced on Dec 13 as detected in the districts of Petaling, Hulu Langat, Klang dan Sepang,” the report said.

