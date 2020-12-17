Selangor launches holiday campaign to revive state tourism

Tourists wear masks while visiting Batu Caves September 19, 2019. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SHAH ALAM, Dec 17 ― Selangor today launched the “Nak Bercuti? Pusing Selangor Dulu!” (Want to go for a holiday? Explore Selangor first!) campaign, in an effort to revive the state tourism industry which has been adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said that, through the campaign, the state government also offered a tourism voucher subsidy, amounting to RM2 million, to benefit 10,000 people to revive the industry.

He said that a total of 3,000 frontliners in Selangor would be given tourism vouchers worth RM200 each in appreciation of their services in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, while another 7,000 could be enjoyed by others.

“The tourism industry provides employment and business opportunities to Malaysians. When it is affected, the country’s economy has also suffered which in turn adversely affected the livelihood of those involved in the sector.

“The ongoing synergy between the government, tourism industry players and the community should be streamlined to ensure that the tourism sector in Selangor can be revived,” he said at the launch of the campaign here today.

At the event, actress Cik Puan Juliana Evans was also named as the campaign ambassador, as well as the introduction of 17 tourism packages, a joint venture between Tourism Selangor and the Malaysian Inbound Tourism Association (MITA).

Amirudin added that the tourism voucher will be made available through the Lazada e-commerce platform as well as the Touch ‘n Go e-wallet from January 8 to 31, and it is only valid for use in Selangor until June 30 next year.

He said that by complying with standard operating procedures (SOPs) as outlined by the government, Selangor will definitely offer a variety of unique holiday experiences in new norms, to attract domestic tourists.

Meanwhile, the state Tourism, Environment, Green Technology and Orang Asli Affairs Committee chairman Hee Loy Sian said that the tourism campaign will last for six months starting in January.

Hee was also optimistic that at least five million domestic tourists would visit Selangor for a holiday as the tourism vouchers were not limited to residents in the state. ― Bernama