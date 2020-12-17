Covid-19: No public programmes allowed in Kuantan district from tomorrow, says state disaster committee

Pahang recorded an increase in Covid-19 infections especially in Bentong and Kuantan with five active clusters namely the Atabara and Inten Clusters (Indera Mahkota), Kuala Cluster around the city centre, Crystal Cluster (around Sungai Karang Darat) and Padang Cluster (Kampung Padang and Jalan Besar). — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUANTAN, Dec 17 — All departments in Kuantan district here are restricted from holding public programmes from tomorrow until December 31, to prevent the spread of Covid-19 through existing clusters in the state.

The Pahang State Disaster Committee in a statement said during the period, counter dealings and transactions involving the public, will be reduced as appointment systems would be used to avoid crowds at any one time.

“Mosque committees and administrators of non-Muslim houses of worship are also reminded to ensure that visitors comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set earlier,” said the statement.

Pahang recorded an increase in Covid-19 infections especially in Bentong and Kuantan with five active clusters namely the Atabara and Inten Clusters (Indera Mahkota), Kuala Cluster around the city centre, Crystal Cluster (around Sungai Karang Darat) and Padang Cluster (Kampung Padang and Jalan Besar).

According to the committee enforcement measures would be enhanced as houses of restaurant staff, factory and construction workers would be inspected and if they are found to be potential risk, appropriate action would be taken.

It said strict enforcement action would also be imposed on premises that fail to adhere to the SOP adding that several premises have been ordered to close for non-compliance of SOP, including some popular outlets at Teluk Cempedak, here. — Bernama