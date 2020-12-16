Police: Property owners whose units are used for drug parties may be criminally liable

Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Datuk Saiful Azly Kamaruddin speaks during a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur contingen police headquarters in Bukit Bintang, December 16, 2020. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 ― Police have advised property owners to be wary of letting their rented units be used for drug parties, saying they could be opening themselves up to criminal charges.

Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Datuk Saiful Azly Kamaruddin said there has been an increase in such parties of late as the forced closure of entertainment outlets due to Covid-19 have led some to organise these.

City police raided six such parties in the Dang Wangi and Wangsa Maju area between December 1 and yesterday, he said.

“We take very seriously the rise in wild, private and drug-fuelled parties happening in and around Kuala Lumpur now when the CMCO (conditional movement control order) is in place.

“We want to warn everyone who participates in such activities that, if we get a tip off or complaint, we will act immediately upon it.

“I also want to say to the hotel administrators, condominium owners and serviced apartment owners who rent these places out for such parties that they, too, can be charged under Section 13(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which carries a jail term of not more than five years or fine no more than RM10,000,” Saiful said today during a briefing at Kuala Lumpur police headquarters in Bukit Bintang.

Saiful said that 89 people aged between 14 and 64 have been tested for narcotics after they were detained in these parties.

Of those detained, 65 tested positive for narcotics use and and a total of 67 have been arrested.

The police also seized 20.73g of methamphetamine, 1g of ketamine, 2.05g of cannabis, one ecstasy pill and five Erimin 5 pills from the raids.

“We implore the public who have knowledge of these immoral activities to call the police hotline at 03 - 2115 999.”