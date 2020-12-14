MetMalaysia issues yellow level weather alert for several states, heavy rain expected

An umbrella vendor holding umbrellas during the rain in Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur December 10, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today issued a yellow level alert weather, with heavy rain expected, in several states from Wednesday (December 16) to Friday (December 18).

MetMalaysia director-general Jailan Simon said in a statement that the affected states are Terengganu and Kelantan (Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Baru, Jeli, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang, Pasir Puteh and Kuala Krai) as well as Sabah (Sandakan, Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran and Kudat).

“During this period, there may be strong winds at coastal areas in the east coast of Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah,” he said.

Meanwhile, thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are expected in most states on the west coast of Peninsular Malaysia, especially during the afternoons and early nights during that period, raising the possibility of flash floods in low-lying areas.

The affected states are Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Perak, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and Johor.

“Strong north-easterly winds of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour, with waves up to 3.5 metres high, are expected in the waters of Kelantan, Terengganu and Sabah during the period.

“This can result in overflowing in coastal areas and estuaries in the affected areas,” he said. — Bernama