Abang Jo denies changing state’s name to ‘Sarawak Darul Hana’, places blame on PAS

KUCHING, Dec 14 — Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg today said that the state government has no intention of using ‘Darul Hana’ when describing Sarawak or changing the state’s name to Sarawak Darul Hana.

"There was no attempt (by the state government) to use the term Sarawak Darul Hana.

“PAS purposely created the issue because they have no more issue against the state government,” said Abang Johari when asked to comment on the issue which was played up by PAS and triggered objection among the non-Malays in the state as well as several local non-governmental organisation (NGOs).

“What we have now is only Jambatan Darul Hana and Kampung Darul Hana,” he said after officiating the Padawan Municipal Council 24th anniversary and the launch of the last ring ladies’ mural at Kota Padawan here today.

Abang Johari said it was not easy to change the state’s name to Sarawak Darul Hana as it had to go through the State Legislative Assembly for approval.

Meanwhile, five local non-governmental; organisations (NGO) voiced their objection to the proposed use of ‘Darul Hana’ when describing Sarawak, claiming it was an attempt to change Sarawak’s identity from a secular state to one based on religion.

In a joint statement, Dayak Think Tank Association, Dayak National Congress, Sarawak Iban Association, Persatuan Balang Balai Nyabong and Sarawak Dayak Iban Association wanted PAS and other groups to immediately cease using the term ‘Sarawak Darul Hana’ as it could disrupt racial and religious harmony in the state. — Bernama