Rina Harun says ministry will find out why man stabbed own baby in Puchong

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya, November 25, 2020. — Bernama pic

SEPANG, Dec 13 — The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) will identify the main reason why a man stabbed his own baby at a flat in Puchong Permai, yesterday.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun said KPWKM was ready to provide protection to the unfortunate 20-month old baby girl and at the same time an investigation would be made on the victim’s family members.

“This is because the stabbing was done by the victim’s biological father and it is something that should not have happened.

‘’But overall, we have to see what the main cause for the incident was because we do not want this incident to happen to other families,” she said.

She said it was important for immediate family members to play a role upon realising that one of their family members had undergone a behavioural change.

“If her mother already feels the difference, for example, hurry up and get counselling guidance and so on,” she said after attending the ‘Kembara Prihatin Negara’ programme at the Cempaka Apartment, Pulau Meranti here, today.

The 27-year-old father who stabbed the baby was arrested by the police along with a bread cutting knife which was believed to have be used to stab the victim in the stomach.

Preliminary police investigations found that the suspect had gone amok when the incident took place and a urine test was carried out to determine if the man was under the influence of drugs.

The victim is currently being treated at Serdang Hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

On the ‘Kembara Prihatin Negara’ programme, Rina said KPWKM had traveled to 76 districts nationwide with the co-operation and support of 44 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and 25 corporate bodies to help the people who were affected by Covid-19. — Bernama