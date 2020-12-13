Minister urges Risda to review policy to help rural communities

A woman taps a rubber tree at a plantation in Beranang in this February 3, 2009 file picture. — Reuters pic

MERSING, Dec 13 — The Rural Development Ministry (KPLB) has called on Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (Risda) to review its policies to enable an expansion of its role in line with the current economic and technological changes in the country.

Its minister, Datuk Abd Latiff Ahmad said the review would be conducted by Risda and the Strategic Planning Division of the ministry by taking into account its functions in developing smallholders and the rural community.

He said the review would involve a restructuring of all policies, to benefit the 7.6 million rural population in the country and improve their standard of living.

“New proposals are needed and we will listen to the grassroots...that is why everyone involved must cooperate and play their roles to ensure the industry stays competitive.

“If necessary, we will amend existing laws to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, and bring it up for debate in the Parliament,” he told reporters after presenting contributions at a Risda event in Kampung Orang Asli, Tanjung Tuan here today.

At the event, 60 participants from the asnaf group in Mersing district received donations of essential items and RM500 in cash. Risda director-general Abdullah Zainal and Endau assemblyman Alwiyah Talib were also present.

Dr Abd Latiff also said he hoped that youths would remain in rural areas and equip themselves with the knowledge and skills relevant to Industrial Revolution 4.0, adding that it would enable them to maintain their income and open up new economic opportunities.

“We need to think outside the box and not only focus on rubber, especially in a post Covid-19 pandemic ...there is a need to diversify crops, for instance vanilla, if we can maintain the temperature to bring lucrative returns, which we need to explore for a high impact economy.

Meanwhile, Kampung Orang Asli Tanjung Tuan tok batin, Md Nor Yusof, 62, thanked the government on behalf of the 51 families in the village for always having their welfare at heart.

“We are happy to receive this donation and would like to thank the minister (Dr Abd Latiff) and also the government which did not neglect us,” he said. — Bernama