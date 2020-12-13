Bung Moktar denies signing statutory declaration supporting Anwar

Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin delivers a speech in Kota Kinabalu September 16, 2020. ― Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 13 — Kinabatangan MP Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin has dismissed allegations that he is among 10 MPs from Umno who have signed the statutory declaration (SD) supporting PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Sabah Deputy Chief Minister said it was not easy for a political leader to get support in the form of SD.

“I have made a statement last month that I have never given any support to any quarter.

“The important thing is that we individually never supported any party, including Anwar, to be the head of government,” he said in a statement today.

Bung Moktar, who is also Sabah Umno chief, said the allegation linking his name with the matter was nothing more than speculation by irresponsible parties.

A television station today reported that Anwar representing Pakatan Harapan had gained the support of 10 Umno MPs and would present the SD to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah. — Bernama