Perak PAS apologises to Sultan Nazrin for no-show at palace

Perak PAS assemblymen (from left) Mohd Akmal Kamaruddin, Razman Zakaria and Khalil Yahaya wave at reporters at Istana Kinta, Ipoh December 9, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Dec 11 — Perak PAS today publicly apologised for failing to appear before Perak’s Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah when instructed to do so on Tuesday.

State PAS commissioner Razman Zakaria (Gunong Semanggol), Mohd Akmal Kamaruddin (Selama); and Khalil Yahaya (Kubu Gajah) made the apology in a joint press conference at their party headquarters in Medan Istana here.

“We humbly express our apology to the Sultan for failing to heed his decree for an audience on December 8 at 3pm in Istana Kinta,” said Razman.

“In regard to this, Perak PAS will personally hand over a letter of apology,” he added.

On Tuesday, Sultan Nazrin summoned the three assemblymen to an audience at 3pm to ascertain their position in the selection of a new mentri besar of Perak.

However, the PAS assemblymen did not turn up for the audience.

Razman initially said that PAS leadership instructed them to cancel the audience.

PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said the matter was to prevent an error during the lawmakers’ audience with Sultan Nazrin.

However, Razman later claimed that PAS did not receive an official invitation to meet with Sultan Nazrin.

It was learnt that the PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang today sought an audience with the Perak Sultan.

A letter seeking an audience with the Perak Sultan with the signature of Abdul Hadi has been circulated on social media. Razman confirmed that the letter was indeed issued by the party.

However, a source from the Palace said that the Sultan did not give his consent to the audience.

“Istana has officially received (a) letter (to seek audience).

“As of now to my knowledge, He (Perak Sultan) has not given any consent,” the source told Malay Mail.