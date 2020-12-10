Work on 13 rural road projects in Sarawak completed, Parliament told

Deputy Minister of Rural Development ll, Datuk Henry Sum Agong said the remaining projects are in the design stage (39), procurement (three) and nine are under construction stage. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 ― Work on 13 of the 64 rural road projects (PJLB) approved under the 11th Malaysia Plan (11MP) for Sarawak is now fully completed.

Deputy Minister of Rural Development ll, Datuk Henry Sum Agong said the remaining projects are in the design stage (39), procurement (three) and nine are under construction stage.

“The ministry has also approved four rural connecting road projects, worth RM1.57 million, in the Kota Samarahan parliament for the year 2020.

“As of last October, two of the projects have been completed and the other two are in the implementation stage,” he said during the oral question and answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to a question from Rubiah Wang (GPS-Kota Samarahan) on the ministry's achievements and actions to increase infrastructure like water and electricity supply, social amenities and roads, especially in Kota Samarahan.

Henry said for the social amenity programme, three projects worth RM1.25 million had been approved for the Kota Samarahan parliamentary constituency for 2020.

One of the projects had been completed, while the other two are in the implementation stage, he added.

He also said that a total of RM285.6 million is allocated for the implementation of 16 rural electricity supply projects in Sarawak in 2020 to provide electricity to 3,200 houses. ― Bernama