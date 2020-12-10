Sultan Nazrin thanks state media for coverage during week-long political crisis

Perak Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah visits members of media at the Dewan Jubli Perak in Kuala Kangsar December 10, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA KANGSAR, December 10 — After the swearing-in ceremony of new Perak Mentri Besar and state executive councillors (exco), Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah took some time to visit members of media at the Dewan Jubli Perak.

Sultan Nazrin, during his chat with media practitioners, thanked them personally for their service in providing news for the public throughout the political crisis in the state.

“How long have you all been here? Are you all based in Ipoh?” these were the few words spoken by the Sultan.

He also obliged to take a group photo with journalists and photographers who were present.

The Sultan arrived at the Dewan Jubli Perak at 3.40pm and chated with the group for about 20 minutes.

Earlier in his speech during the swearing-in ceremony of the 14th Mentri Besar, the Sultan thanked members of the media who had camped outside Istana Kinta in Ipoh the last couple of days.

“The media were committed, they had to withstand the heat and heavy rain just to deliver the latest developments and news to the people,” he said.

Perak Umno liaison chairman Datuk Saarani Mohamad was sworn-in as 14th Perak Mentri Besar at the Istana Iskandariah here this morning.

Five state lawmakers were also sworn-in as the Perak state executive councillors (exco) at the palace.

The new exco line-up consist of four Umno assemblymen and one Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) assemblyman.

The Umno assemblymen in the exco line-up are Datuk Mohd Zolkafly Haru (Lintang), Datuk Shahrul Zaman Yahya (Rungkup), Datuk Dr Wan Norashikin Wan Noordin (Kampong Gajah) and Khairul Shahril Mohamed (Bota), while the only Bersatu assemblyman is Datuk Zainol Fadzi Paharudin (Sungai Manik).