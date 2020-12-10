Saberkas is apolitical, anybody can join, says president

Datuk Karim Rahman Hamzah speaks to reporters in Kuching April 9, 2020. — Bernama pic

SIBU, Dec 10 — The Sarawak United National Youth Organisation (Saberkas/Pertubuhan Belia Kebangsaan Sarawak) is a non-governmental organisation and is apolitical, says its president, Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

“It does not belong to Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) or Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and every youth irrespective of political inclination can become its member.

“It is a platform to guide and develop the youths of today to become capable leaders of tomorrow. If they are not guided, our state will be in trouble in the future,” he said, adding that the youth organisation should not be looked too deep from the political perspective.

Speaking at a high tea with Central Zone Saberkas branches here today, he said every branch of the organisation had the responsibility of developing an ideal community of the future.

For that, Abdul Karim who is also Sarawak Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports, said the state government would always support Saberkas.

Having a good financial position at the moment, Saberkas is able to hold various programmes that are good for the community.

This year alone, said Abdul Karim, the organisation held 144 activities such as forums, workshops, skill courses, sports, social and welfare activities, and economic, entrepreneurship and agriculture programmes.

“Last year, Saberkas held the Saberkas Sports Carnival for youths in the state.

“Up to last month, we received 46 applications from the branches to hold the sports carnival throughout the state which will indirectly foster friendship among youths and develop leadership among them,” he said. — Bernama