Palace announces Umno’s Saarani as new Perak MB, swearing-in tomorrow

Perak Umno chief Datuk Saarani Mohamad waves as he leaves Istana Kinta, Ipoh December 9, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Dec 9 ― Datuk Saarani Mohamad from Umno is the 14th Perak Mentri Besar.

His appointment was announced by Comptroller of the Perak Royal Household, Col (Rtd) Datuk Abd Rahim Mohamad Nor in a press conference in front of Istana Kinta here this afternoon.

“Perak Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah in his consideration said that the Kota Tampan assemblyman has got the majority support among the assemblymen to be appointed as the mentri besar,” he said.

The swearing-in ceremony is at 11am tomorrow at the Istana Iskandariah in Kuala Kangsar.

Saarani, who is Perak Umno chief, replaces Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu from Bersatu.

Ahmad Faizal was forced to resign after losing a confidence vote 10-48 in the 59-seat Perak state assembly last Friday. One vote was spoilt.

The confidence motion was proposed by Umno Pengkalan Baru assemblyman Datuk Abdul Manaf Hashim and seconded by his party colleague and Temenggor assemblyman Salbiah Mohamad, together with DAP’s Pasir Pinji assemblyman Howard Lee.