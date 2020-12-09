New dine-in rules: No limit on number of customers per table, but social distancing a must, says Ismail Sabri

People are seen dining at a food stall in Kuala Lumpur October 14, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 ― The National Security Council (NSC) announced that there are no limit on dine-in seatings as long as customers maintain a proper distance between each other starting today.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri said that this new relaxation also depends on the size of the table in the restaurant to maintain social distancing.

“The government today agreed to provide flexibility for the number of individuals dining in at restaurants according to the size of the table with social distancing,” the minister said in his daily press briefing.

Ismail reminded the public that the relaxation announced today does not signal the end of the nation's war against Covid-19, but is part the government's initiative to help spur the local economy, especially small and medium enterprises (SME) and family businesses.

“The flexibility given by this government is also because we have to balance between health and economy.

“With permission across these districts and states, it will thus increase the country's economic activities, especially SMEs and family enterprises,” he said.

The minister added that Malaysians must work together to ensure a balance between life and livelihood, between public health and economic recovery amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.