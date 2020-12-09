Air Selangor: Water supply to 664 areas restored as of 6am

Water supply to the affected areas was disrupted yesterday due to odour pollution in Sungai Selangor, forcing the water treatment plants at Rantau Panjang, Sungai Selangor phase 1, 2 and 3 to cease operation. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 ― Water supply to 664 of the 861 areas in the Klang Valley that was disrupted due to odour pollution has been restored as of 6am today.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) Corporate Communications head Elina Baseri said the water supply in areas in Kuala Selangor has been fully restored, Petaling (99 per cent), Kuala Lumpur (95.5 per cent), Hulu Selangor (82.6 per cent), Klang/Shah Alam (61.8 per cent), Gombak (61.7 per cent) and Kuala Langat (50 per cent).

She said efforts are being made to stabilise the water supply system in the remaining 197 areas.

“Alternative water supply assistance through public taps and the Local Service Centres (PKS) is still available for the convenience of consumers who are still affected.

“Air Selangor advises consumers to comply with the rules on the implementation of the Conditional Movement Control Order (PKPB) when getting their water supply from tanker trucks, PKS MEs and the public taps,” she said in a statement.

Water supply to the affected areas was disrupted yesterday due to odour pollution in Sungai Selangor, forcing the water treatment plants at Rantau Panjang, Sungai Selangor phase 1, 2 and 3 to cease operation. ― Bernama