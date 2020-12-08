Muhyiddin: Malaysia hopes Brunei will establish reciprocal green lane to revive economy amid Covid-19

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin says Malaysia and Brunei should not make Covid-19 an obstacle to further enhance existing cooperation. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 ― Malaysia hopes that Brunei will consider the proposal to establish the reciprocal green lane in an effort to revive economic activities of the two countries which had been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin conveyed the message to the High Commissioner of Brunei Darussalam to Malaysia, Ambassador Dato Paduka Alaihuddin Mohd Taha when the latter paid him a courtesy call at his office at Parliament yesterday.

Muhyiddin in a post on his Facebook page said Alaihuddin came to bid farewell as his tenure in Malaysia will end later this month.

He said in the meeting, they also discussed efforts to further enhance the existing bilateral relations between the two countries in various aspects including challenges and measures to overcome the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak.

“As neighbouring countries, we are in agreement that Malaysia and Brunei should not make the pandemic as an obstacle to further enhance existing cooperation,” the Prime Minister said in the post. ― Bernama