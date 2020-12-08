Ismail Sabri: 182 arrested over RMCO violations

Police personnel check on mall-goers at Pavilion, Kuala Lumpur October 14, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — Many are still defying the recovery movement control order (RMCO) directives, with 182 individuals detained yesterday for non-compliance.

Of that total, 181 were compounded while one was remanded, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, adding that failing to practise physical distancing contributed 66 cases while 60 more were for failing to wear face masks.

Other offences include failing to provide customer registration tools with 46 cases and 10 more for other offences, he said in a statement on recovery movement control order (RMCO) developments today.

On Op Benteng, he said 31 illegal migrants were arrested by the authorities, adding that enforcement agencies will continue to be vigilant along the country’s borders.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said since April, the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) conducted 13,820 inspections involving 7,936 construction sites nationwide.

Also, since July 24 until yesterday, Ismail Sabri said 83,737 individuals had returned to Malaysia and placed under quarantine at 76 hotels and 18 public training institutes and private learning institutions nationwide.

“Of the total, 12,097 individuals are undergoing mandatory quarantine while 509 were sent to hospital for treatment and 71,131 individuals have been allowed to return home,” he added. — Bernama