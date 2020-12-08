Air Selangor: Four water treatment plants temporarily disrupted by odour pollution

Air Selangor says the shutdown may cause supply disruptions to 1,274 areas in Kuala Lumpur, Petaling, Klang, Shah Alam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Gombak and Hulu Langat. — Picture by Dawn Chin

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — The Rantau Panjang Water Treatment Plant along with the Sungai Selangor Water Treatment Plants 1, 2 and 3 were shut down last night due to odour pollution in the raw water intake, said Air Selangor.

However, the utility firm said all returned to operation at 5am this morning after the pollutant was successfully removed.

Air Selangor said the shutdown may cause supply disruptions to 1,274 areas in Kuala Lumpur, Petaling, Klang, Shah Alam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Gombak and Hulu Langat.

