Rural areas in Sabah need better internet coverage, says deputy CM

Dr Joachim (third from left) hands over a food basket to a villager from Kampung Mansalu, which was one of the villages he visited last weekend. — Borneo Post pic

RANAU, Dec 7 — Rural areas in Sabah are in dire need of better internet coverage not just to facilitate studies for students but also for daily communication, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam.

According to him, he brought up the matter to the attention of the Communication and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah in a telephone conversation recently.

Dr Joachim who is also Industrial Development Minister said good internet coverage was important for the students, especially those in higher learning institutions who have to follow their lessons online due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Recently, eight students in Kampung Gusi here were injured when the bridge they were sitting on in the bid to get better internet reception collapsed.

In response to the incident, the Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said it would be providing broadband service to the village using Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT), the latest by Dec 15.

Dr Joachim who is also Kundasang assemblyman, expressed appreciation to the swift action taken by the federal government through the Communication and Multimedia Ministry.

At the same time, he also thanked Chief Minister of Sabah Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor for giving priority to Kampung Gusi where three telecommunication towers would be built under the National Digital Network (Jendela).

He added that with better internet coverage it would be easier for the villagers to access information on the latest government’s programmes including small scheme industry that is possible in their village. This is line with the government aspirations One Village One Industry.

Last weekend, Dr Joachim visited several villages under his constituency including Kampung Gusi, where the collapsed suspension bridge is located.

After his visit there, Dr Joachim said the 150 meters long bridge which was the villagers’ only mean of communication to the other side of the river would be rebuilt as without it, the economic and social activities of the villagers would be adversely affected.

“Villagers are unable to carry out their agriculture produce and children are unable to go to schools,” he said those who have business outside the village were also unable to get it done.

Dr Joachim said the suspension bridge was built 10 years ago and was in a dilapidated state.

Considering that the suspension bridge has been repaired before but it did not last, he said it would be rebuilt.

At the moment, the villagers have to cross the river using small boats. — Borneo Post