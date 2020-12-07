PM Muhyiddin launches MalaysiaBiz, says portal to ease and spur businesses

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said MalaysiaBiz will be a one-stop centre for licencing applications to make setting up businesses seamless and boost local economy competitiveness, particularly for small and medium enterprises. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — MalaysiaBiz, a new government portal designed to make business registration hassle-free, was officially launched this morning.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin made the announcement through a speech delivered virtually from his office.

He said MalaysiaBiz will be a one-stop centre for licencing applications to make setting up businesses seamless and boost local economy competitiveness, particularly for small and medium enterprises.

“Knowing the importance of a digital platform and SMEs, Mampu had designed the portal MalaysiaBiz intending it to be a streamliner,” Muhyiddin said.

“The goal of MalaysiaBiz is to create a business-friendly environment, raise our competitiveness as well as boosting the domestic economy.”

Muhyiddin said the project, led by the Malaysian Administrative Modernisation and Management Planning Unit (Mampu), is a key initiative to digitise businesses.

Mampu said MalaysiaBiz would be able to process 23 types of business applications and up to 105 licences from all government and state agencies in a single action. The portal also offers other services, including providing business data for market research.

SMEs account for up to a fourth of the country’s RM1 trillion GDP last year.

The government has said it wants the sector to be a key economic driver that could contribute half of GDP by 2030, and have injected billions of ringgit into various programmes to spur small industries.

Muhyiddin said today he hopes MalaysiaBiz would encourage more to venture into business.

“I hope you would take this opportunity, use the portal to register and set up businesses.”