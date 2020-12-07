Covid-19: Two new cases recorded in Sarawak; Kuching and Serian districts remain yellow zones

Healthcare workers carry out Covid-19 screening in Kuala Lumpur October 21, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUCHING, Dec 7 — Sarawak recorded two new Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,070.

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), one locally transmitted case in Serian involved an Indonesian woman, who is the wife to Case 1,066.

“Case 1,069 is the wife to Case 1,066. She is a worker of the same plantation as Case 1,066. Preliminary investigation revealed that the case had a record of travelling to Kalimantan, Indonesia and returned into Sarawak in early October 2020 together with Case 1,066.

“She was found to be positive following a close contact tracing on Dec 5, and was found positive again for Covid-19 on Dec 6. She was asymptomatic,” the committee said in its daily Covid-19 update statement today.

SDMC said the case has been admitted to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) for isolation and treatment, and was categorised as a local transmission.

As for the second case, SDMC said Case 1,070 involved a local man in Kuching who just returned from Gabon in Central Africa on Dec 2.

SDMC said the man was a tractor operator of a timber camp in Gabon.

“The case flew from Libreville in Gabon and transit at several countries in Africa including Dubai, before arriving at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) on Dec 4.

“At KLIA, he underwent a Covid-19 screening with RTK Antigen, and the result was not reactive to Covid-19.

“The case then flew to Kuching International Airport (KIA) on the same day,” said SDMC.

The committee said upon arrival, the case was brought to a quarantine hotel to undergo mandatory 14 days quarantine. He was screened on Dec 5 and results came out positive for Covid-19 on Dec 6.

The case was asymptomatic, and has been admitted to SGH for isolation and treatment.

SDMC said the case was categorised as Import A, as the case was infected overseas.

On another update, SDMC also recorded two new person-under-investigation (PUI) cases and 463 new person-under-surveillance (PUS) cases today.

All in all a total of 4,430 PUS cases were being quarantined in 39 hotels and other accommodations around the state.

Also today SDMC recorded one recovery and discharged case in the state from SGH. Sixteen cases were still being treated for Covid-19, where 11 were in SGH, three in Miri Hospital and two in Sibu Hospital.

Kuching and Serian districts remained as yellow zones with each recording two new cases respectively over the past 14 days. The other 38 districts were green zones. — Borneo Post