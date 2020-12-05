Rina Harun: 161,909 single mums to receive RM300 special aid

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun says a total of 161,909 applicants are eligible to receive the special assistance for single mothers under the National Economic Recovery Plan. — Picture by Hari Anggara

BANGI, Dec 5 ― A total of 161,909 applicants are eligible to receive the special assistance for single mothers under the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana), said Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun.

She said under Penjana, the ministry was allocated RM45 million to provide a one-off payment of RM300 to 150,00 eligible single mothers but it decided to help all 161,909 single mothers instead.

“We will use internal allocation to be distributed to the additional 11,909 single mothers because we really want to help those who are eligible and affected financially.

“The payment process is ongoing and all recipients will receive the assistance the latest by December 31,” she told reporters after attending the Kembara Prihatin Negara - Single Mother Special Assistance programme here, today.

She said as of December 3, 60,000 applicants had received their assistance.

In another development, Rina said the ministry was allocated RM21 million under Budget 2021 to set up local social support centres which would serve as a one-stop centre for vulnerable women.

“The centre will be equipped with various agencies and it will also become a shelter for the affected women,” she said, adding that Selangor and Kuala Lumpur would be the first locations to have the centre.

In today’s programme, 45 single mothers from Tanjung Sepat, Dengkil and Sungai Pelek state constituencies received the special assistance and food baskets from the Social Welfare Department. ― Bernama