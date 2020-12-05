Mifa, Malaysian Embassy launch programme to aid Indonesians impacted by Covid-19

People wearing protective face masks and practising social distancing while receiving rice from an automated rice ATM distributor amid the coronavirus disease spread in Jakarta May 4, 2020. — Reuters pic

JAKARTA, Dec 5 — The Malaysia-Indonesia Friendship Alliance (Mifa) in collaboration with the Malaysian Embassy in Indonesia today launched the Mifa Charity and Donation to Fight Covid-19 programme to help those most affected by the pandemic in Indonesia.

Malaysian Ambassador to Indonesia Datuk Zainal Abidin Zainal, when launching the programme today, said companies or individuals from Malaysia or Indonesia could make contributions to the embassy, which would then be channelled to those in need.

Mifa president Ikhsan Ishak said those who were keen could channel donations in the form of basic items as well as personal health care items such as face masks, face shields, gloves, hand sanitiser and so on.

“We do not accept cash donations and the items received will be distributed to individuals and target groups in need in Indonesia,” he said.

In Indonesia, Covid-19 had a huge impact on workers who lost their jobs following the economic impact of the pandemic.

It was reported that 40 million Indonesians had registered to participate in the pre-employment card programme, a special programme to help those who had lost their jobs following the economic impact of Covid-19.

In addition, through the application of new norms, people in Indonesia were required to wear face masks when outdoors, in addition to the requirements related to other Covid-19 health protocols such as the use of hand sanitiser. — Bernama