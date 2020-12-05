Four new Covid-19 clusters today with 187 still active, says Dr Noor Hisham

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya December 2, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Four new Covid-19 clusters were detected by the Health Ministry today, bringing the total number of clusters in the country to 385.

Its director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the number of clusters which have been deemed to have ended now stands at 198.

“This includes five clusters which ended today, which is the Fores cluster, Aero cluster, Sungei Way cluster, Baki cluster and Seladah cluster,” he said in a statement.

Currently the number of active clusters is 187, of which 49 have reported an increase of infections today.

The highest number of infections in active clusters is the Tapak Bina Bulatan cluster with 162 cases, the Ria-30 cluster with 51 cases, and Batu Tujuh cluster with 39 cases.

“The first new cluster today is the Batu Tiga cluster which involves the Tawau district in Sabah, with its index case the 49,006th who tested positive on November 17 after screening on symptomatic individuals. As of today, 28 people have been screened, all of whom tested positive.

“The second is the Jalan Domis cluster involving the districts of Penampang, Kota Kinabalu and Tongod in Sabah. Its index case is 63,267th who tested positive on Sunday (November 29) following close contact tracing. As of today, 132 people have been screened with 12 testing positive,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

The third cluster is the Andalas cluster, involving Klang district in Selangor. Its index case is the 68,771st who tested positive on Thursday (December 3) after a screening on symptomatic individuals. As of today, 43 people have been screened, with 16 testing positive.

“The fourth cluster is also called the Tapak Bina Bulatan cluster, which involves the districts of Cheras, Titiwangsa and Lembah Pantai in the Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory.

“its index case is the 67,708th who tested positive on Wednesday (December 2) following screening on a pre-international flight. As of today, 319 people have been screened, with 163 testing positive,” he said.