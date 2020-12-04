RON95 and RON97 petrol up 3 sen, diesel up 5 sen

The retail price of RON95 and RON97 petrol will go up by three sen per litre while that of diesel is up by five sen per litre. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — The retail price of RON95 and RON97 petrol will go up by three sen per litre while that of diesel is up by five sen per litre for one-week period starting midnight tonight.

In a statement today, the Finance Ministry said based on the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) for retail petroleum products, the new prices per litre are RM1.70 for RON95, RM2 for RON97 and RM1.90 for diesel.

“The government will continue to monitor the trends of global crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the continued welfare and well-being of the people,” it said. — Bernama