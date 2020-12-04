Meat import to Malaysia only from abattoirs approved by Veterinary Dept, Jakim, says deputy director

The import of meat and meat products is only allowed from abattoirs or processing plants approved by the Department of Veterinary Services and the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim). — AFP pic

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 4 — The import of meat and meat products is only allowed from abattoirs or processing plants approved by the Department of Veterinary Services and the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim).

Jakim deputy director-general (operations) Datuk Abdul Aziz Jusoh said the imported meat products also need halal certification from overseas halal certification body recognised by Jakim.

“Importers are also required to submit health certificate from veterinary authorities of the exporting countries and import permit approval from the Malaysian Department of Quarantine and Inspection Services (Maqis) before the products are allowed to enter the Malaysian market,” he said in a statement today.

On Wednesday, a frozen meat company warehouse in Senai Industrial Park, Johor was raided by the authorities following intelligence by Maqis for allegedly involved in smuggling activities.

The cartel was believed to have made the warehouse as the location to generate fake labels and stamps which would later be used on the repackaged meat.

Abdul Aziz also expressed appreciation to the agencies involved in conducting the integrated operation.

Meanwhile in Johor Baru, Johor Mufti Datuk Yahya Ahmad proposed that the federal government limits the number of countries exporting halal meat to Malaysia.

“It is time for the Malaysian government to limit the licence to import halal meat from abroad to only Muslim-owned companies, whether fully owned or the largest shareholder of the company. Only the Muslims can understand the sensitivity of halal food for the Muslims,” he said in a statement.

Yahya said the government should also send halal enforcement officers from Malaysia to each slaughterhouses and cattle farms selected to import meat to this country.

He added that Malaysian importers should avoid depending only on halal certification from the exporting countries as they were issued by Muslim community associations there.

“Instead, get validation from state Islamic Religious Councils and Jakim as the authorities in processing and issuing the halal certification,” he said. — Bernama