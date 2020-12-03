Water supply to 16 Tungku villages in Sabah to be restored in stages today, says sub-district asst officer

Tungku Sub-District assistant officer Firuz Idzualdeen Mohd Dzul said the work to fill the storage tank was being carried out after the temporary closure of Kampung Membatu Tungku Water Treatment Plant for genset inspection. — Picture by Hari Anggara LAHAD DATU, Dec 3 — Water supply in 16 villages in the Tungku area near here, which has been affected since Monday, is expected to be restored in stages starting this afternoon.

“It is understood that the water supply will be restored this afternoon after the filling of the Sabah Water Department (JANS) storage tank is completed,” he said when contacted today.

On Monday, JANS issued a notice involving the water disruption in 16 villages in Tungku.

The affected areas are Kampung Membatu, Kampung Siburral, Kampung Merabung, Kampung Bangkarat, Kampung Makuau, Kampung Telisai, Kampung Manar, Mesej Nala, Kampung Sri Darun, Kampung Nala, Kampung Barigas, Kampung Teburi, Kampung Ulang-Ulang, Kampung Dengan, Kampung Mundas and Kampung Sri Hak.

According to the notice, the water supply in some areas especially in the highlands and the end of the water distribution system would take time to fully restore.

Those with enquiries can contact the 24-hour Careline at 088-326888. — Bernama