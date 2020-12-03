138-year-old monument in Balik Pulau to undergo RM500,000 facelift

An artist's impression of the completed restoration of the monument in Balik Pulau. — Picture courtesy of the Penang Island City Council

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 3 — A heritage monument in Balik Pulau that has long been a landmark of the township will be undergoing a RM500,000 restoration.

The monument is a central structure for a small roundabout that faces three main roads leading into Balik Pulau.

According to the Penang Island City Council (MBPP), it was built by Hakka tycoon Koh Seang Fatt back in 1882 in conjunction with a visit by the then-Governor of Malacca Sir Frederick Weld to Balik Pulau.

Water flowed from lion head-shaped spouts into water troughs for horses and bullocks as horse drawn-carriages and bullock carts were the main mode of transport at the time.

Over the years, a portion of the monument and the water troughs were buried under the road surface.

"The monument is classified as a category 1 heritage structure and the council received an allocation of RM500,000 from the tourism, arts and culture ministry in June this year to implement this project," MBPP said in a statement yesterday.

Restoration work started on December 1 with an expected completion date of April 30.