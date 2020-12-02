Kelantan wants study to be conducted on Covid-19 vaccine to ensure its Shariah compliance

Kelantan Deputy Mentri Besar Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah said the study is crucial to increase the confidence of the people, especially Muslims, to receive the vaccine as a treatment to prevent infection from Covid-19. — Moderna Inc handout via Reuters

KOTA BARU, Dec 2 — The Kelantan government wants a study to carried out to ensure the Covid-19 vaccine complies with Islamic law before it can be used, said Deputy Mentri Besar Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah.

He said the study is crucial to increase the confidence of the people, especially Muslims, to receive the vaccine as a treatment to prevent infection from Covid-19.

“Some people totally reject the vaccine, which to me is not appropriate, in terms of religion, because vaccine is also among efforts for us to fight against a disease. So, if it is halal and does not contradict shariah, it is not wrong to get the vaccine.

“However, we want the federal government to conduct a thorough study and refer to the religious authorities or the fatwa council to avoid a polemic in the society,” he told reporters at his office at Kota Darul Naim here today.

Last November 7, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Khairy Jamaluddin Abu Bakar announced that the government will start making orders for the Covid-19 vaccine through an allocation of more than RM3 billion in the 2021 Budget.

Malaysia is in the priority list to receive the Covid-19 vaccine from China, however, it has caused controversy among Muslims who doubt the halal status of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, on the conditional movement control order (CMCO) being implemented in Kelantan, Mohd Amar urged residents to continue to be disciplined by adhering to the prescribed standard operating procedures to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“If everyone complies with the SOP, it means the CMCO will not be extended, but it depends on the Covid-19 situation. That is why we want the people to discipline themselves so that the Covid-19 figure does not increase and if it increases then the government has no choice but to extend CMCO,” he said.

The CMCO was enforced in Kelantan since last November 24 following the increase in Covid-19 cases in the state. — Bernama