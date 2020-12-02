Johor MB welcomes MoU between state construction agency and MRT Corp for the benefit of local contractors

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said the strategic planning of JCCD as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Johor government will ensure that local contractors gain exposure as part of their involvement in the Johor Baru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link project. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Dec 2 — Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Johor Centre for Construction Development (JCCD) and Mass Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp) will benefit local contractors.

He said the strategic planning of JCCD as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Johor government will ensure that local contractors gain exposure as part of their involvement in the Johor Baru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link project.

“Through this joint venture, both parties will work together to develop expertise including the transfer of knowledge and technology to local contractors in the RTS Link project.

“As much as 40 per cent of the total value of public infrastructure construction, estimated to be valued at RM800 million, will be allocated to qualified local contractors ranging from grades G1 to G6 in Johor,” said Hasni in a statement issued here today.

Construction of the first phase of the Johor Baru-Singapore RTS Link is expected to begin in January, while public infrastructure work for the project is expected to be completed by the end of 2024 with full opening scheduled for the end of 2026.

Hasni, who is a proponent of opening up the state’s economy amid the Covid-19 pandemic, explained that the RTS Link has a four-kilometre alignment where 2.7km is in Malaysia and the remainding 1.3 km is in Singapore.

“This range includes the tiered parts to be built in Malaysia, while the tiered and underground sections are built in Singapore.

“The total value of this project is estimated at RM3.7 billion and of that value, RM2 billion is the cost of building public infrastructure,” explained Hasni.

The RTS Link will travel from Bukit Chagar, passing through central Johor Baru, and across the Tebrau Straits before terminating at Woodlands North in Singapore.

The joint venture between the governments of both countries will see Malaysia pay an estimated RM3.7 billion for the construction of the station, a depot at Wadi Hana, viaducts through the city centre of Johor Baru, and over the Straits of Johor to the Malaysian-Singapore boundary.

It is understood that Singapore for its part will pay nearly RM7 billion for the project.

The RTS Link will operate using four cars per set, with peak hours waiting time expected to be every 3.6 minutes while non-peak hours is at every six minutes.