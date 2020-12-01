Police say e-commerce fraud on the rise in Kelantan

Police said a total of 220 cases of e-commerce fraud have been reported in Kelantan so far this year involving total losses of RM753,000. — AFP pic

KOTA BARU, Dec 1 — A total of 220 cases of e-commerce fraud have been reported in Kelantan so far this year involving total losses of RM753,000, says Kelantan Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Supt Ahmad Azizul Mohamed.

He said this was a significant increase from the number of cases reported from January 1 to November 30 last year, namely 148 cases involving losses of RM555,000.

Ahmad said in the latest case on November 29, the police received a complaint from a trader in his 20s who claimed to have been cheated of RM2,200 over the sale of used car windows.

The victim said he had advertised the sale of the windows online, and soon received a purchase offer from an individual claiming to be a local who was currently residing overseas, after which he was caught in a web of deceit which led to the transfer of the purported funds to an ‘agent’ appointed by the ‘purchaser’.

“Following that, the police opened an investigation according to Section 420 of the Penal Code. If convicted, the offender can be jailed for up to 10 years and whipped, with a possible fine,” he said. — Bernama