Operations at all EPF branches back to normal starting tomorrow

A general view of the Employees Provident Fund’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur June 12, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — All Employees Provident Fund (EPF) branches will resume normal operations starting tomorrow (Dec 2) with all counter services open from 8:30am to 4:30pm on working days.

The EPF said it would continue to observe physical distancing and other necessary standard operating procedures at all branches to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“Members who wish to visit EPF branches are required to make an appointment via the Janji Temu Online facility (www.kwsp.gov.my/janjitemu),” it said in a statement today.

For more information, members can contact the EPF’s contact management centre at 03- 8922 6000 or refer to its website at www.kwsp.gov.my. — Bernama