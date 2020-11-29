Toddler locked inside parents’ car rescued

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 29 — A couple panicked after their one-year-old son was trapped inside their locked car at Tingkat Paya Terubong 4, Taman Terubong Indah, Air Itam, here, today.

Penang Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department operation officer Mohamad Noor Zahidi Ahmad said a distress call was received at 12.30 pm informing that a child had been trapped inside his father’s Perodua Bezza car for about 30 minutes, with the engine still running.

“Upon arriving at the location, we did not rush to break the car’s window, and following a discussion with the parents, the mother remembered that there was a spare key at their house,” he said when contacted today.

He said two firemen helped the woman to recover the spare key from the house, while the father and other fire personnel tried to persuade the boy to press the button to wind down the window.

“The rescue operation took 10 minutes,” he added. — Bernama