Covid-19: Sandakan opens new 500-bed quarantine centre at temporary detention centre

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 29 — A new 500-bed Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-risk Treatment Centre (PKRC) was opened today at the Sandakan Temporary Detention Centre, which houses illegal immigrants.

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said that with the latest development, all the PKRC in the state now had 6,097 beds.

“With Covid-19 hospitals having 1,007 beds, the state now has a combined total of 7,104 beds in hospitals and the PKRC, with only 31.7 per cent used for treating patients in the state.

“Sandakan recorded 74 new Covid-19 cases out of the 290 reported in Sabah today, which is the second-highest after Kota Kinabalu (90 cases),” he said in a statement tonight.

He also said that the standard operating procedure (SOP) compliance level among Sandakan folks was at 98 per cent, which is 12th best among the 19 districts in Sabah, with the districts of Kinabatangan, Sipitang and Kota Belud having the highest level at 99 per cent. — Bernama