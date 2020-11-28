Dr Mahathir says different infrastructure policies after his resignation in the past reason for Wawasan 2020 failure

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad says after his resignation, focus on the country's development has changed. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 ― Former two-time prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said that a change in infrastructure policies contributed Malaysia’s Wawasan 2020 failure.

He added that since his “resignation”, focus of the country’s development has changed.

“We have decided the ways and actions to make in order to achieve the vision.

“However since my resignation, focus on the country's development has changed and made it difficult to achieve the goals even though we can see there are a lot of developments but the country is yet to become a developed country,” he said in an exclusive interview on his Facebook page this morning.

He added that when Pakatan Harapan (PH) managed to become the government, it overcame the challenge of a 60-year-old status-quo, which is Barisan Nasional.

Dr Mahathir, who is also Langkawi MP, said that he was used as a tool to empower the people to have options for a change of government as it is impossible for one party to beat a government and that was the reason why coalition is important to add strength.

“Actually the change of government was caused by a very ‘bad mistake’ that was done by the beaten government. If that didn’t happen, I don't think it will be possible,” he added in the interview.