Dewan Rakyat sitting extended by two days to December 17

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — The sitting of the Dewan Rakyat for the Third Meeting, Third Term of the 14th Parliament has been increased by two days making the duration of the whole sitting at 29 days and will end on December 17.

According to a letter from the Office of the Secretary of Dewan Rakyat last Friday, the amendment was in line with Standing Order 11 (2) of Dewan Rakyat.

Based on the regulation, the head or deputy head of the House could change the stipulated date from time to time.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting prior to this was scheduled to end on December 15 with the 2021 Budget debate session at the committee level.

According to the letter, the additional two days today was allocated for the tabling of bills and other government businesses.

An amendment was also made to the calendar of Dewan Negara which would convene from December 16 to 23 compared to the original date of December 14 to 23.

According to a letter from the Office of the Secretary of Dewan Negara to the Members of the senate, the period was fixed by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as leader of the House via a letter dated November 11 to the Dewan Negara President.

It was in line with the Standing Order 10(2) and 14(2) of Dewan Negara whereby based on the Standing Order 10(2), the fixing of the dates of sitting must be made by the head or deputy of the House at least 28 days before the start of every term.

Meanwhile, according to Standing Order 14(2), government businesses must be set down in such order as the government thinks fit and told to the secretary. — Bernama