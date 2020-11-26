Muhyiddin thanks MPs for approving Budget 2021, says proof they heed Agong’s wish

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin during the winding-up debate on the Supply Bill 2021 in the Dewan Rakyat today, November 26, 2020. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has thanked MPs in the Dewan Rakyat for voting to pass Budget 2021, claiming that the move proves their “maturity” in making important decisions.

He said today’s decision meant MPs placed the welfare, safety of lives, and prosperity of the public as the main priority above all other matters, and was proof that they are obeying the wish of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for the budget to go through.

“I wish to thank all the MPs, particularly those from Perikatan Nasional (PN) BN, GPS, and PBS, who supported Budget 2021's approval on the ground level,” Muhyiddin said in a statement.

He said the budget, the biggest ever, is of vital importance to the nation and the support by MPs will enable the government to implement various plans for fiscal spending for the following year in a smooth and orderly manner.

“This also proves the PN government cares a great deal in hearing the burdens of the people, and is very responsive towards the views of various quarters in assisting the people to recovery, as well as regenerate the national economy which has been badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I am touched by the stance of the MPs who support this budget, which also proves they have heeded the decree of His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, who wished for the politicians to put aside their politicking momentarily so the budget can be passed without further disruption, as the nation struggles with the Covid-19 threat,” Muhyiddin said.

The prime minister also thanked Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz for his efforts in preparing the winding-up of the budget with some additional improvements for the welfare and prosperity of the public.

He said the improvements have taken into account the views of the varying MPs who participated in the debate for Budget 2021's Supply Bill.

“I wish to reiterate that the PN government is one which is always open to any views, reprimands, and criticisms.

“May Budget 2021 be the catalyst to the efforts in ensuring the prosperity of the people and the nation,” Muhyiddin said.

The budget was passed earlier this evening, following a voice vote call by Dewan people Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun after Tengku Zafrul concluded his winding-up speech.

Both government and Opposition lawmakers making themselves heard without a clear vocal majority, as Azhar announced there were insufficient nays from MPs as only 13 lawmakers stood up to the voice voting in favour of bloc voting.

A minimum of 15 MPs are needed to oppose, for the voice vote to fail.

The Budget will now go to the committee stage, for its specific allocations to be debated and voted on.

Subsequently the Yang di-Pertuan Agong made a rare move in publicly expressing his thanks to MPs who ensured the provisional approval of Budget 2021.

Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said the Agong also welcomed the support given to Budget 2021, which would safeguard the wellbeing of Malaysians and economic recovery amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.